Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Update

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Casa Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

CASA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 154.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casa Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 220.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 63,339.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also

