Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.58.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.78. 1,159,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,122. The firm has a market cap of $201.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.67.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

