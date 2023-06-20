Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 47.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.17. 1,575,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,353. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.31. The firm has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

