Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.8 %

MO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.72. 2,564,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,910,100. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

