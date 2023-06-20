Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 520 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.21. The firm has a market cap of $415.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $158.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,760,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,035,964 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

