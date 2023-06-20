Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 51,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after buying an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.97. 941,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,575. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average is $106.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.