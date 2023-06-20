Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

NYSE:APD traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,286. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.65 and a 200-day moving average of $292.25.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

