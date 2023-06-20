Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.96. 1,129,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,490. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

