Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $283.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.17.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $245.27 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.39.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

