Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives $40.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Sun acquired 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,968,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 517,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,855,000 after buying an additional 315,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,588,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,889,000 after buying an additional 298,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 293,265 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

