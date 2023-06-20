CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Short Interest Update

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 9,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

