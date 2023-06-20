Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.80. The company had a trading volume of 205,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,712. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.70.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

