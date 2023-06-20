Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 2,000 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 126.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $221.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.39 and a 200 day moving average of $225.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.