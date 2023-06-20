Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 55,982 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,982 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,111,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,006,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.