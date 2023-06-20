Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,460 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $18,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

