Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 648,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,642 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $35,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,859,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,436,000 after purchasing an additional 979,853 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4,057.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 627,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,575,998,000 after purchasing an additional 612,847 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,684,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428,652 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $57.83.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

