Charles Schwab Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,420,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.09 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

