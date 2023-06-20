Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 15,998 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,682,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,096,524,000 after buying an additional 1,282,498 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after buying an additional 31,996 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,066,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 604.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 503,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 493,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter.

FNDA stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

