Charles Schwab Trust Co Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,843 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.4% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.20% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

