Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 9,934 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $19,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after buying an additional 1,645,665 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,707,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,171,000 after buying an additional 714,854 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 721,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,601. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

