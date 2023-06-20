Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 300 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $282,571,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 11,067,343 shares of company stock worth $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.84. 900,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,671,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.