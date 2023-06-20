Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of CVR stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 million and a PE ratio of 9.05. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Stories

