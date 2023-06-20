CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 328 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $868.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,115. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The stock has a market cap of $358.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $702.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $630.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

