CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 2.0 %

ZTS stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.32. The stock had a trading volume of 508,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,717. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.23.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

