CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $12.12 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,661 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 3.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 52,372 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 11,919 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 8,190 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.60. 652,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,072,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.31. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

