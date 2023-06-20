CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,481. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average is $98.31. The firm has a market cap of $148.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

