CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 709 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Shares of DHR traded down $9.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.76. 2,018,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.05 and a 200-day moving average of $251.25. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

