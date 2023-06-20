CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,048,588,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.6% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $2.97 on Tuesday, reaching $84.06. 352,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,335. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average is $91.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 967.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

