CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,201 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Target were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,854. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

