CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,836,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE RNR traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.99 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.31 and a 200 day moving average of $198.64.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.60.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

