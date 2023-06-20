China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of CHNR opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.40.
About China Natural Resources
