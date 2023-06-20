Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,516 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,221,000 after acquiring an additional 235,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,929,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.