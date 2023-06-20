Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.97 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,799.04 or 0.06681830 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $3.97 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

