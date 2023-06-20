Comparing Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Rating) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Civista Bancshares pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Civista Bancshares 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Merchants Bancorp and Civista Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Civista Bancshares has a consensus target price of $26.83, suggesting a potential upside of 57.29%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Merchants Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $454.83 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Civista Bancshares $150.33 million 1.79 $39.43 million $2.84 6.01

Civista Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Merchants Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Civista Bancshares 25.70% 13.63% 1.31%

Summary

Civista Bancshares beats Merchants Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator. Its Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, which includes retail banking, commercial lending, agricultural lending, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, and small business administration lending. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit. The company also purchases equity securities; and provides trust and third-party insurance services. It operates in North Central, West Central, South Western Ohio, South Eastern Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.