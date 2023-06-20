Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Trading Down 2.6%

Condor Petroleum Inc. (TSE:CPI – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 14,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Condor Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$16.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Condor Petroleum Company Profile

Condor Petroleum Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Turkey and Kazakhstan. It owns 100% interests in the Poyraz Ridge and Destan operating licenses located in the Gallipoli Peninsula in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

