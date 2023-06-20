Conflux (CFX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.84 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $531.37 million and $42.84 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,758.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.24 or 0.00284922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00525130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00056325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.65 or 0.00394846 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003732 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,976,200,769 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,976,084,286.0799003 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18053116 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $40,587,090.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

