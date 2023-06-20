Contrasting Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) & CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS)

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) and CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Cepton shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Cepton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and CurAegis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton -627.17% -783.92% -101.39% CurAegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton $7.43 million 12.64 $9.38 million ($0.29) -2.07 CurAegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cepton and CurAegis Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cepton has higher revenue and earnings than CurAegis Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cepton and CurAegis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 1 1 1 0 2.00 CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cepton presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 526.04%. Given Cepton’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cepton is more favorable than CurAegis Technologies.

Summary

Cepton beats CurAegis Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About CurAegis Technologies

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and marketing of technologies in the areas of wellness, safety, and power. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rochester, New York. On August 4, 2021, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of New York. On August 31, 2021, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

