Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 2,131 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Metropolitan Bank worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

MCB traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.75. 28,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $80.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $65.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 17.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MCB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $63.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

