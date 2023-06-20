Cox Capital Mgt LLC Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after buying an additional 110,729 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $103.09. 161,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,623. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $139.14.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

