Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,324 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.0% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,345,969. The firm has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

