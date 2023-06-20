Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $552,000 Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned 0.17% of Esquire Financial worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Esquire Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Esquire Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Esquire Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Esquire Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $339,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

ESQ stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,716. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $387.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.82. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 35.71%.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 11.66%.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

