Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases 1,674 Shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in VersaBank were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBNK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 45.4% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBNK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. 4,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,450. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. VersaBank has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $205.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is 8.14%.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

