CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $3.05 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter.
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
