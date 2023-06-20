CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $3.05 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $750,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

