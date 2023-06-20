Cronos Achieves Market Cap of $1.38 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $6.81 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00042746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00031024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014869 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

