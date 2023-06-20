CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Short Interest Down 7.6% in May

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 11,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CUBE opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.55. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.45%.

Insider Activity at CubeSmart

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,803.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $293,769,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5,564.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,147,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,023,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2,945.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,421,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CubeSmart by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

