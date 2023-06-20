Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.95. 63,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,672. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

