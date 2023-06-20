cVault.finance Price Tops $5,652.17 on Top Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $56.52 million and $329.47 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for about $5,652.17 or 0.21036988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.The official cVault.finance ticker is “CORE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

