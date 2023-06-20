DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DarioHealth Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.76. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $7.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRIO shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on DarioHealth from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on DarioHealth from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
DarioHealth Company Profile
DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. Its solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DarioHealth (DRIO)
- NVIDIA vs. AMD: How To Decide Which Is The Better Stock For You
- Medicals Stocks Waters, Agilent, Illumina Show Growth Potential
- Uber’s Focus On Cash Flow Is Transforming The Brand
- Tesla of Planes? Joby Aviation Soars to an 18-Month High
- Could Community Health Systems Be the Best Bargain in Healthcare?
Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.