DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.76. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.91. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 39.28% and a negative net margin of 125.46%. The company had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRIO shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on DarioHealth from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on DarioHealth from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

DarioHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. Its solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.