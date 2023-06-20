DataHighway (DHX) Price Tops $0.42

DataHighway (DHX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 52.2% against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $13.49 million and approximately $12,817.41 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.42282592 USD and is down -34.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $26,441.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

