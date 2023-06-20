DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lifted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. DaVita accounts for 1.5% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DaVita by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of DaVita by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

